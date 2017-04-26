ESPN announces layoffs, several personalities let go

ESPN has announced it will lay off several personalities, including some high-profile people who have already announced their departures on Twitter.

A message to employees from ESPN President John Skipper didn’t directly address the layoffs but addressed “changes in our talent lineup” and noted that “a limited number of other positions will also be affected.”

Among the most high-profile names to be laid off include football reporters Ed Werder and Paul Kuharsky, MLB analyst Jim Bowden, and hockey writers Pierre LeBrun, Scott Burnside, and Joe McDonald, all of whom confirmed their departure from the network on Twitter.

Other departures were expected to be announced throughout the course of the day.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Well folks, as you can tell by my new Twitter handle, I was also among the cuts today at ESPN. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

