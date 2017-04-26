ESPN announces layoffs, several personalities let go

ESPN has announced it will lay off several personalities, including some high-profile people who have already announced their departures on Twitter.
A message to employees from ESPN President John Skipper didn’t directly address the layoffs but addressed “changes in our talent lineup” and noted that “a limited number of other positions will also be affected.”
Among the most high-profile names to be laid off include football reporters Ed Werder and Paul Kuharsky, MLB analyst Jim Bowden, and hockey writers Pierre LeBrun, Scott Burnside, and Joe McDonald, all of whom confirmed their departure from the network on Twitter.
Other departures were expected to be announced throughout the course of the day.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)