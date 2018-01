FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tweeted Sunday morning that Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Schefter cites league sources.

Patricia has also been considered for the head coach opening with the New York Giants.

