SALEM, MA (WHDH) - SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train Friday evening.

The DA’s office said the boy was struck by the train on Lawrence Street in Salem. People who live in the area said they heard the train slam on its brakes at around 8 p.m.

“I heard the screeching and then I just heard screaming,” said one woman.

Neighbors said the boy was playing with other children before the accident. They also say he was trying to cross the tracks to get his bike when he was hit.

A witness told 7News the boy’s mother broke down crying when she arrived at the scene and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)