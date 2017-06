SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train Friday evening.

The DA’s office said the boy was struck by the train on Lawrence Street in Salem.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more on this story as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)