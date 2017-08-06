Essex County DA Office: Death investigation underway in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said there is a death investigation underway in Lynn.

Officers said they arrived on scene on Curwin Circle around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said they found the body of a 34-year-old man.

There is no word on what caused the death, or any suspects.

No names have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

