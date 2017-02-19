Essex DA: 2 people found dead in house in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Peabody after officials said two bodies were found in a house.

The investigation is centered on a crime scene at 19 Farm Ave. Essex County District Attorney Joseph Blodgett said a man and woman were both found dead. Blodgett said getting to at least one of the bodies was difficult because of clutter inside the home, calling it a “very, very messy and cluttered crime scene.”

Investigators could be seen taking evidence out of the house, including a jacket and an electric wheelchair.

According to sources, a woman ran out of the house Saturday night and flagged down a person who drove her to the State Police barracks to report a crime. Blodgett called the house “well-known” to police.

Police said these deaths are not random and that there is no danger to the public. The victims have been identified but their names have not been released, pending notification of family members.

Soucres: a woman went to state police alerting them to crime scene in Peabody….no word of any arrests but public not in any danger #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 19, 2017

