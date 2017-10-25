Euthanasia order upheld for dogs that killed Boston terrier

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — Maine’s high court has upheld a ruling that two dogs should be euthanized for killing a Boston terrier and injuring its owner.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued a brief decision Tuesday denying an appeal by Danielle Jones, the owner of the dogs.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the two pit bulls escaped their fenced-in backyard and attacked the terrier last year.

A prosecutor said the case was about ensuring community safety.

A lawyer for the Winslow woman had argued the case should have been considered a criminal case, not a civil one. The lawyer also said that the case should have had a jury trial.

Prosecutors said the dangerous dog statute that allows for euthanasia is a civil matter, and that Jones never asked for a jury trial.

