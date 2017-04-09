Events spotlight Cape Cod’s role in saving Titanic survivors

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The National Park Service is commemorating a Cape Cod communication station’s role in saving hundreds of passengers from the sinking of the Titanic.

The park service is hosting events from April 13 to April 22 spotlighting Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi’s wireless communication station in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

The historic station, which is now part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, sent out Morse Code messages that helped bring rescuers to the sinking ocean liner.

The free events include a showing of the Hollywood movie “Titanic” and a “global wireless radio event to honor souls lost on Titanic.” April 22 is International Marconi Day.

The RMS Titanic sunk April 14, 1912 after striking an iceberg on route to New York City from Southampton, England. Some 1,500 people died and 740 survived.

