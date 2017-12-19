BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Prosecutors will ask the judge on Tuesday in Boston to sentence 28-year-old David Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill Pamela Geller. The plot was never carried out.

Jurors found the Everett man guilty in October of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries and other crimes.

Prosecutors say a harsh punishment will help to deter future crimes.

Wright’s attorneys are asking for 16 years. Wright argued at trial that he didn’t really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world. His lawyers say a life sentence is “draconian.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)