Everett man facing charges after plotting to support ISIS

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - An Everett man who is accused of plotting to help ISIS is facing a new charge.

26-year-old David Wright has been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting information from his laptop.

Police say Wright, his uncle and another man planned an attack on a conservative blogger.

Wright’s uncle was shot and killed after he allegedly attacked officers in Roslindale back in 2015.

