Everett man hits parked cars, backs over utility pole before crashing into own home

EVERETT (WHDH) — An Everett man is facing OUI charges after police say he crashed into several parked cars and a backed over a utility pole before slamming into his own home.

Jose Pinata faced a Malden District Court judge Friday morning after police responded overnight to a scene of destruction on Irving Street.

Police said Pinata hit two parked cars and his own home, while bringing down live wires in the process. Several residents were left without heat and electricity.

Pinata told 7News that he just lost control of the vehicle. “I tried to put the car in park, but I hit the gas.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“I got a big problem. Police think I drove drunk,” Pinata told 7News.

When asked if he drank before driving, Pinata said he had a “couple of beers.”

