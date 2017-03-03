Everett murder suspect added to state police most wanted list

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A man that is wanted in connection with the death of a 65-year-old has been added to the state police’s most wanted list.

David Grossack is accused of violently murdering the victim in his Everett apartment last week.

Grossack is also wanted on additional warrants in Massachusetts on numerous other crimes.

State Police say he is homeless and frequents shelters in Boston.

