EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Everett are looking for a robber on the run.

Surveillance photos show the suspect carrying what looks like a sword in his hand.

Police say he robbed a convenience store on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Everett Police.

