Eversource reporting large power outage in New Hampshire

WAKEFIELD, NH (WHDH) — Eversource says it is responding to a large power outage impacting several towns in New Hampshire.

According to the company’s Twitter account, an outage has affected the area of Milton, Wakefield, Farmington, and New Durham.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the outage.

Eversource says it has crews en route to the area to attempt to resolve the issue.

According to the Eversource website, more than 7,000 people were without power.

In a subsequent tweet, Eversource said they were hoping to resolve the issue by 12:30 in the region.

