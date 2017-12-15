Ex-Attleboro police officer gets prison sentence for child porn

(WHDH) — A former sergeant in the Attleboro Police Department was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Richard Woodhead, 54, was arrested in April after authorities executed a search warrant at his home on Kerry Drive.

Prosecutors said investigators found pornography stashed in a secret compartment in Woodhead’s bedroom closet.

Woodhead pleaded guilty in August and waived his right to appear before a grand jury.

A judge also sentenced Woodhead to 10 years of supervised release.

