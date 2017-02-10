Ex-Boston priest facing dozens of sexual misconduct charges held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest facing dozens of sexual misconduct charges in Maine has been held without bail in Boston.

Prosecutors say 74-year-old Ronald Paquin was arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Municipal Court and held as a fugitive from justice. He waived rendition proceedings and is due back in court Feb. 16, when he’ll likely be transferred to Maine authorities.

Paquin was taken into custody by Boston police and U.S. Marshals Wednesday in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Paquin spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy. He was defrocked in 2004.

He is now accused of abusing two boys in Kennebunkport, Maine, between 1985 and 1989. Prosecutors say some of the counts involve a child under age 14.

Paquin’s attorney in Massachusetts declined to comment.

