LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A former caregiver accused of stealing over $75,000 from a Connecticut woman she cared for will face prison.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2tkcR6S ) that Judge John Danaher denied Tara Yard’s bid for accelerated rehabilitation at a hearing in a Litchfield court Tuesday. Yard is charged with first-degree larceny.

Accelerated rehabilitation is available for first-time offenders.

Investigators say the Norfolk woman made electronic transfers and wrote unauthorized checks that totaled $75,165 while caring for Marion Donovan at her Norfolk home. Donovan died in 2015.

Yard’s attorney, James Townsend, says $33,000 has been allocated to an escrow account for restitution.

Judge Danaher says he denied the application for the program because of the severity of the crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)