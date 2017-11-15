Ex-ESPN reporter criticizes GQ for naming Colin Kaepernick ‘Citizen of the Year’

(WHDH) – A former ESPN reporter is among many people criticizing GQ magazine for naming former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year.”

According to a series of tweets, Britt McHenry feels that other candidates would have been better suited for the title.

“JJ Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims. 37 MILLION! But Kaepernick refused to stand for our national anthem (a year ago) and is Citizen of the Year. Right…,” she tweeted.

According to CNN, Kaepernick first knelt during the National Anthem at a preseason game last year to protest mistreatment of black Americans, particularly by police. The protests grew this year to dozens of other players and to other sports, and President Trump called for the firing of any protesters.

However, McHenry said she understands the protest.

“For those who think I don’t get the reason for protest you’re wrong. Eagles Malcolm Jenkins met with lawmakers to help community. Dolphins Kenny Stills met with Miami police. More examples of Citizen of the Year,” she tweeted.

Kaepernick was not interviewed for the issue. However, he did tweet that he was “honored to be recognized.”

