Ex-FBI director gives commencement address at Tabor Academy

MARION (WHDH) - Former FBI Director Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time Monday since taking over the investigation into alleged ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Mueller delivered the commencement address at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, telling students to be honest, act with integrity and to give back. He was introduced by his granddaughter, who was graduating from the school.

“It is now my pleasure to introduce, my grandfather, Robert S. Mueller III,” Campbell Donley said.

As I reflect upon my career, I could never have anticipated where I ended up,” Mueller told the group of graduating seniors.

Mueller encouraged the students to find mentors, show patience, be humble, and have integrity.

“In the end, it is not only what we do, but how we do it,” Mueller said. “Whatever we do, we must act with honesty and integrity, and regardless of your chosen career, you’re as only as good as your word.”

Mueller added that “you can be smart, aggressive and articulate, but if you’re not honest, a good reputation can never ever be regained.”

Just weeks ago, Mueller was appointed special counsel to investigate if there are any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

He didn’t take any questions from reporters following the speech, and made no mention of the investigation or his role as special counsel. Instead, he encouraged students to give back.

“We must all find ways to contribute to something larger than ourselves,” Mueller said. “We must cultivate patience each and every day. We must maintain a sense of humility.”

Mueller was asked to speak at the school before he was appointed special counsel in the Russia investigation. He has deep ties to Boston, having worked as an assistant U.S. attorney and at other area law firms.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)