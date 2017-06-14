Ex-girlfriend of murder suspect takes the stand in Bella Bond trial

BOSTON (WHDH) — The former girlfriend of Bella Bond murder suspect Michael McCarthy took the stand on Wednesday, where she testified they were familiar with the area where McCarthy allegedly dumped the little girl’s body in 2015.

Taryn Devlin said she, McCarthy and their friends would hang out in the area in South Boston near the water years ago.

“They were out of the way, quiet, dark at night. Just isolated areas,” said Devlin when she was on the stand.

McCarthy is accused of murdering 2-year-old Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter, in June 2015 before she was put in a weighted trash bag and dumped into Boston Harbor. The bag containing Bella’s body washed up on the beach at Deer Island shortly afterwards. A composite image of “Baby Doe” was shared on social media millions on times before Bella was identified.

Under cross examination, Devlin admitted she refused to speak with investigators for the defense. She changed her mind when police contacted her after the trial began. When defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro asked her if access to the water was difficult in the area, she said it was. Devlin said a fence made it difficult for them to reach the water.

The defense maintains that Rachelle Bond, Bella’s mother, is the one who killed the little girl. Bond struck a plea deal with prosecutors after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact and will be released from jail when the trial is over.

The judge told the jury that the case is moving quickly and deliberations could begin by the middle of next week.

