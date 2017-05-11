Ex-group home counselor, man charged with sex trafficking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former group home counselor and another man are charged with sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl at hotels in Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts.

A federal grand jury this week indicted 27-year-old Reysean “Sincere” Williams, of Pawtucket, and 18-year-old Providence resident Leandro “Leo” Gomes on multiple sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors allege the duo sex-trafficked the victim at hotels in Warwick, Rhode Island; Queens, New York; and locations in Massachusetts in March.

The Providence Journal reports that Williams had worked at the Blackstone Valley Youth and Family Collaborative in Pawtucket but was fired.

Prosecutors allege Williams recruited Gomes into the scheme at a group home.

Gomes’ lawyer says his client had a troubled family life. Williams’ attorney described his client as a family man and suggested the victim was a co-conspirator.

