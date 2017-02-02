Ex-head of Boston IndyCar bid charged with assaulting photographer at courthouse

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The former chief executive of the failed effort to bring IndyCar racing to Boston has been charged with kicking a news photographer in a courthouse hallway.

John Casey was freed on $1,200 bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at his arraignment Thursday in Salem.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Casey swore at reporters and kicked a Boston Herald photographer in the arm Wednesday after leaving a courtroom following a hearing on a civil matter. In that case, Global Partners, a gas station and convenience store company, has sued for the return of $275,000 it paid to sponsor the race.

Casey is representing himself in both cases.

He said he suffered a panic attack when approached by the “aggressive” photographer and denied making contact.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)