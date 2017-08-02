Ex-high school basketball coach denies child rape charge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former volunteer high school basketball coach in Massachusetts has been held on $30,000 bail after pleading not guilty to raping a teenage girl.

Anthony Florio Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on 13 charges including aggravated child rape and enticement of a child under 16.

Florio served as a volunteer coach for Amherst-Pelham Regional High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team for two seasons, and according to court documents met the 14-year-old girl through other students. Authorities say the offenses occurred between September and April in Amherst and Hadley. He was arrested in May.

Florio’s lawyer did not contest bail. His lawyer said in an email to westernmassnews.com that “We will reserve our rights to return to court after we have been provided with adequate discovery to address the charges.”

