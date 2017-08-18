Ex-Massachusetts police officer pleads guilty to child porn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A former Massachusetts police officer has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Former Attleboro police Sgt. Richard Woodhead admitted Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence that he attempted to receive pornographic images of a child under 12 years old.

The 54-year old was placed on administrative leave and eventually retired after Rhode Island State Police and Homeland Security agents raided his South Attleboro home in April.

Prosecutors say Woodhead sought nude photos of people’s daughters in an online posting. A state police detective posing as a young child’s guardian communicated with Woodhead. His lawyer has called the explicit telephone conversations as “obscene sexual fantasies.”

Woodhead remains on home confinement and GPS monitoring. He’ll be sentenced in November and faces 5 to 20 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)