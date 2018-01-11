Ex-Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg separates from husband

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has separated from his husband Byron Hefner.

RELATED: Ex-prosecutor, Ferguson monitor to lead Rosenberg probe

In December, Rosenberg had stepped from his leadership position as president after reports surfaced that Hefner was accused of sexual misconduct by four men.

“I believe this is in the best interests of the Senate,” Rosenberg said after the allegations surfaced. “I want to ensure that the investigation is fully independent and credible.”

The attorney general and the Suffolk County district attorney are leading an investigation into Hefner.

Hefner’s accusers also said he bragged about the influence he had over Senate policy decisions because of his marriage to Rosenberg.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)