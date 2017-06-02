Ex-New Bedford officer gets 10 years for sexual abuse

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) – A retired New Bedford police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Jean Gomes was sentenced Friday after being convicted by a jury last month on charges of indecent assault and battery. As a police officer, he was mandated to report sexual abuse, and therefore subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn says Gomes took advantage of his status as a police officer to commit a serious crime against a young girl.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened from 2011 to 2014.

The girl’s father said in an impact statement that he considers his daughter a hero for coming forward.

Gomes, who is 60, retired in 2015 after his indictment.

