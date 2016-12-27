Aaron Hernandez back in court ahead of double murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is heading back to court for another pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial in connection with a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012.

Hernandez is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say the former football star killed the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub earlier. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend.

At a hearing earlier this month, a judge ruled that ballistics evidence and testimony by firearms experts may be presented at trial over the objections of the defense.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)