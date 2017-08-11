Ex-nonprofit official to be sentenced for $500K embezzlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former finance director of a Providence nonprofit group who pleaded guilty to wire fraud for embezzling more than $500,000 from the organization is set to be sentenced this week.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hKzbC5 ) that court documents show Charles Denno is asking a federal judge for a sentence of less than three years at his Friday hearing. Denno pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Prosecutors say Denno took at least $550,000 from the nonprofit data analysis organization Providence Plan between November 2012 and July 2016. They say he used money given to the group from the U.S. Department of Education and the Bloomberg Family Foundation and paid it to a business he owned.

Denno has acknowledged that he later used the money for personal reasons, including withdrawals at Twin River Casino.

