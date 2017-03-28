Ex-officer pleads guilty to stealing $200K from police union

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Pittsfield officer has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $200,000 from the police union account he was entrusted to manage.

Jeffrey Coco was sentenced Monday to 20 months behind bars and three years of probation after pleading guilty to larceny and identity theft.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old Coco took the money for “unsanctioned personal use” between January 2008 and July 2015 while he was treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 447.

Coco used the money to support an addiction to opioid painkillers he developed after injuring his hand while on duty in 2009. Authorities say he also used the money for purchases at department stores, supermarkets and restaurants, mortgage payments and wedding expenses.

He was fired in November 2015 after 18 years with the department

