Ex-Patriot Matt Light: President Trump ‘incredible for both Democrats and Republicans’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion, Matt Light, attended President Trump’s inauguration Friday and described the shift from Barrack Obama as an “extremely exciting” time for America.

Light joined 7News on the phone from Washington D.C., saying he was thankful for the opportunity to witness history.

“I think it’s incredible for both Democrats and Republicans to understand that we have a president who has made a promise to get to work starting right now,” Light said. “I can’t wait to see how it’s going to unfold.”

Some Trump naysayers found it difficult to watch Obama leave office, but Light hopes Americans can put aside their differences under the new president.

“If we don’t start working together to get America back on the right track, then it will never happen,” Light said. “Talking about things that are bad won’t make them better. Getting out there and pushing everybody around you to do more is what it’s going to take.”

Light said America is a great country and that he believes Trump will make great strides by rolling up his sleeves and working hard.

