Ex-Patriot Vince Wilfork ready for showdown with former team

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Even at age 35, Houston Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork is still very productive, but there is a chance Saturday’s divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium could be his last.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you love, but you can’t play the game forever,” Wilfork said Tuesday during a conference call with the media.

The former Patriots tackle will consider retirement once the season ends. He said he will always treasure the eleven years he spent in New England.

“I’ll see a lot of guys that I played with and I’ll see a lot of guys that coached while I was there,” Wilfork said of his return to Foxboro. “I’ll always show them love. They do the same with me, no matter if it was down here or up there. But at the end of the day, they know I’m a competitor. I’m going to do everything I possibly can to win a ballgame.”

Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for Wilfork after the time he spent anchoring the New England defense.

“Vince has a solid role for them. I’m sure he gives them great leadership. He’s a strong player, hard to block, smart,” Belichick said.

Belichick would not bite when asked to consider the possibility of ending Wilfork’s career with a win.

“I think I’ve spoken at length about my respect and admiration for Vince and his career,” Belichick said. “Right now we’re just focused on getting our team ready to play Saturday night.”

Wilfork understands that his team is in for a challenge playing against the 14-2 Patriots.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game going on the road, in the playoffs, against the hottest team in the NFL,” Wilfork said.

