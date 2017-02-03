Ex-Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri sets Guinness World Record

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri set a Guinness World Record on Friday in Houston.

Vinatieri was money as always, Setting the record for the most field goals made in 60 seconds.

The 44-year-old needed 20 field goals and he booted 28 through the uprights. Each kick was made from 20 yards out.

The NFL’s Extra Points organization will donate $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation. Tillman was former player who died in combat after retiring to serve in the military.

The foundation helps veterans’ families with scholarships.

“I was lucky. When I practice, I usually miss a couple,” Vinatieri said.

