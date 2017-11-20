Ex-Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn killed in car crash, officials say

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn reaches out for a pass during practice at the Cowboys training facility in Irving, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2007. Glenn went through some drills at practice for the first time all season Wednesday, a good indication the already dominant Dallas offense could have another weapon by the playoffs. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

The fatal wreck happened in Irving, where Glenn lived, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Glenn was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital following the crash, where died at just before 1 a.m.

Glenn, 43, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Patriots in 1996 and spent six seasons with the club.

Glenn caught 329 passes and 22 touchdowns with the Patriots, including Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass. He also played with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available.

