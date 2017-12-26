Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison joins New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Just in time for another Super Bowl push, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has reportedly signed with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the 39-year-old was at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for a meeting. Yates says a source informed him that Harrison is signing with the team.

Source: the Patriots are expected to sign former Steelers LB James Harrison. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2017

Shortly after the report, Harrison seemingly confirmed the news when he posted a photo of himself with Tom Brady, saying “finally… A teammate that’s older than me!”

The Steelers released Harrison on Saturday and he cleared waivers on Monday, making him available to sign elsewhere.

Alber Breer reports that Harrison’s new deal with New England is just for 2017.

James Harrison’s deal in New England is just for 2017, as expected. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2017

The Patriots are in a position to benefit from help at the line-backing level with Kyle Van Noy dealing injury and Dont’a Hightower sidelined for the season.

Harrison totaled 80.5 sacks with the Steelers. He is the team’s all-time sack leader.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)