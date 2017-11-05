PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island town official has been charged with embezzling money from its recreation department.

Portsmouth police say 42-year-old Timothy Dunbar turned himself in Saturday on charges that include embezzlement by a public official and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Dunbar was formerly employed by Portsmouth as a part-time recreation director. Police say the investigation into Dunbar began when the town administrator was notified by the finance department of irregularities in the town’s beach receipts.

Police say the investigation revealed that Dunbar had embezzled cash from the department’s funds and submitted time sheets for six occasions when he wasn’t working.

Dunbar, of Middletown, was arraigned later Saturday. He was released on $5,000 surety bail. It couldn’t be determined Sunday if he has an attorney.

