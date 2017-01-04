Ex-school bus driver pleads not guilty to drunken driving

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island school bus driver charged with drunken driving shortly after a high school track team had gotten off her bus has pleaded not guilty.

Shelly Way was released on bail after her arraignment Wednesday.

Police say the 52-year-old Way failed field sobriety tests, had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit to drive, and had empty liquor bottles on her bus when she was pulled over in West Greenwich last month.

There were no students on the bus at the time because the Westerly High boys’ track coach noticed that Way was driving erratically and asked her to stop so the 18 members of the team could unload.

She has since been fired.

Neither Way nor her lawyer would comment outside court.

