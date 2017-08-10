Ex-school system employee charged with stealing $40,000

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A former employee of a Connecticut school system has been charged with embezzling more than $40,000, including nearly $5,000 in special education funds that she used to buy a home theater system and other electronics.

Maria Bourlogiannis, of Plainville, was arrested this week on one count of first-degree larceny and 10 counts of second-degree forgery. She is free on $50,000 bond pending an Aug. 21 court appearance.

Authorities say the 59-year-old Bourlogiannis stole the money between March 2013 and December 2015 when she worked in the in the accounts payable department of the Plainville Board of Education.

Police say she voided checks payable to legitimate school vendors and reissued them to fictional vendors in a relative’s name.

Plainville Superintendent of Schools Maureen Brummett says she was “infuriated” by the thefts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)