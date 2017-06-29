Ex-State Street executive pleads guilty to fraud, conspiracy

BOSTON (AP) — A former executive of Boston-based State Street Corp. has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud at least six of the bank’s clients through secret trading commissions.

Edward Pennings, of England, entered guilty pleas in federal court Wednesday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Pennings conspired to add secret commissions to fixed-income and equity trades performed for clients of the bank’s transition management business.

Pennings was a senior managing director of the bank and headed its Portfolio Solutions Group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He was charged in a 2016 indictment with a former executive vice president. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

The charges against his co-defendant are still pending.

An attorney for Pennings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

