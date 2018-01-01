Ex-Stonehill College employee charged in accidental shooting at school

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A former Stonehill College employee was arrested Friday and charged in connection with an accidental shooting at the school in October that left one person with injuries.

Dean Tupper, 57, of Easton, is accused of accidentally shooting another employee on Oct. 11 in the plumber’s shop of Stonehill’s Clock Farm, which sits across the street from the main campus.

He was arrested at his home Friday afternoon with incident after a warrant was filed in Taunton District Court, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Tupper is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, making false statements to the police, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The office said Tupper’s reckless handling of the firearm resulted in the shooting. He has since been fired by the school.

Additional details on the case will be released at Tupper’s arraignment on Tuesday, according to officials.

Tupper was released on $1,000 bail.

