Ex Uber employee complains of sexual harassment from supervisor

Uber’s CEO is ordering an urgent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by a former employee.

In a blog post, the ex-worker wrote that she and other woman complained about advances by a male supervisor.

She claims that he only received a warning.

The woman also said she was threatened with termination for pushing back against gender discrimination.

She left Uber in December.

