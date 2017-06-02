Ex-UMass student convicted of selling fatal drug dose gets a year in jail

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former University of Massachusetts graduate student convicted of involuntary manslaughter for providing the heroin that led to the overdose death of an undergraduate working as an informant for campus police has been sentenced to serve a year in jail.

Jesse Carrillo, of Derry, New Hampshire, received a 2 1/2-year sentence Thursday, with a year to serve and the remainder suspended for five years of probation.

Carrillo provided the heroin that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Eric Sinacori in his off-campus Amherst apartment in October 2013.

The death of the Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, man came 10 months after police recruited him to be an informant and in exchange dropped a drug investigation he faced. The university has since discontinued the program, which came under fire from Sinacori’s parents.

