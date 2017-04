There is a new best day to book flights if you are looking to save money.

Experts say Sunday is the day now, especially if you can book your flight more than 21 days in advance.

They also predict that 2017 will be a great year to travel, thanks to falling ticket prices and planes can take more passengers.

