Scientists believe they may have found the largest Native-American canoe ever discovered.

The 34-foot boat was excavated last week in Louisiana.

Experts believe the boat is at least 800-years-old and that it was made by Native Americans who once lived in the area.

The canoe will be taken to Texas A&M University.

It will take up to two-years to preserve it before putting it on display.

