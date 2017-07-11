Experts say pregnant woman should not drink soda

There is a new drink dilemma for pregnant women.

They are being told to give up soda or other sugary beverages.

A new study by Massachusetts researchers finds that children of mothers who consumed sugary drinks during their second trimester weighed more than children whose mothers avoided sugary drinks.

The study, out of Harvard, shows for each additional serving per day, the child weighed about half a pound more by age eight.

Researchers say, they found maternal intake seemed to be more important than the child’s intake.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)