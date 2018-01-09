Experts warn 2018 is among worst for flu outbreak

Experts are warning the public that 2018 could bring a severe flu outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control say the 2018 season is shaping up to be the worst flu outbreak since the 2014-15 season. According to the CDC, 13 children have already died from the virus this season.

A report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows the severity of the virus in the Commonwealth. According to the report, the number of people contracting the flu is on the rise in six of the state’s seven categorized regions, which is the greatest increase in the Northeast.

Experts say those who have not yet received a flu shot should do so soon.

