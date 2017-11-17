Explosion damages car parked at Blackstone home of high school principal

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — An explosion that damaged a car parked in front of a school principal’s home in Blackstone is under investigation.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to a home on Lakeshore Drive after they said they received a report of possible vandalism to a car. Upon arrival, an officer met with homeowner Lucas Giguere, who said a loud bang shook his home and caused extensive damage to his Jeep.

“All of a sudden I heard a bang. It was like a boom, a good hit,” said Oliver Giguere, the homeowner’s father and neighbor.

Oliver Giguere told 7News that his son is the principal of Bellingham High School. Officials at the school did not comment and referred all questions to Bellingham police.

A preliminary investigation determined that an explosive device, possibly a pipe bomb, damaged the car. The damaged Jeep has since been towed away from the scene.

“It was between his radiator and the front shield,” said Oliver Giguere. “Everything blew out.”

Police believe Giguere was targeted because they said there is no evidence to suggest that it was a random act. Officials do not believe the community is in danger.

“I want to stress first and foremost that we do not believe that there is any danger to the community and that this does not appear to have been a random act,” Chief Atstupenas said. “Thank you to all our residents for their patience and assistance today as we work on the investigation,” said Blackstone Police Chief Ross Atstupenas.

A person of interest was interviewed in Rhode Island following the blast but no arrests have been made.

“I love our principal,” said Bellingham High School senior Diane Cabral. “I think he’s very nice and I don’t know why anyone would do something like this.”

No one was injured in the explosion. The incident remains under investigation.

