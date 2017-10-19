PORTLAND, OR (WHDH) — An explosion ripped through two food carts in Portland, burned down one tree and damaged at least ten cars.

Fire officials said the flames started when an employee poured fuel in a gas generator while it was still hot.

One witness said he was not sure what had happened because of the size of the explosion.

“It was a large explosion and it just kind of pushed a few different cars each way, so yeah, I don’t really know what to think. I was just kind of hoping everybody was okay,” Robert Black said.

Officials evaluated two people at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)