FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police say they detonated a suspicious device at an apartment complex in Fall River.

The FBI, ATF and local police were called to the scene on 4980 North Main Street Thursday night.

Authorities say they inspected the package with a robot, which caused its detonation.

State Police say the item was an “improvised explosive pipe-style device” that exploded when the robot moved the cover of the container.

There were no injuries as a result of the detonation, but the device’s detonation caused minor property damage.

Police say the incident is not believed to be related to terrorism but is also not considered random.

Authorities are investigating where this device came from. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police.

