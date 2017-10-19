Students experienced an explosive scare on a school bus in Northbridge when a vape pen sparked a fire in someone’s backpack.

The incident took place on Kelly Road around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday as students headed to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

Charred remains were the only thing left of a high school student’s backpack after it burst into flames.

Northbridge Police said a vape battery exploded inside a student’s backpack which sparked the blaze.

The bus driver extinguished the blaze with a fire extinguisher and had students evacuate the bus, authorities said.

A second bus came to pick up the students, a homeowner in the area told 7News.

There were no reported injuries.

