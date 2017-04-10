Extra security at Templeton school due to bomb threat

TEMPLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — Security will be increased at a middle school in Templeton on Tuesday after a bomb threat was found.

Police said a bomb threat was found on a bathroom wall at Narragansett Middle School as students were leaving for the day on Monday.

The State Police Bomb Squad and local police will be at the school on Tuesday. School officials said students’ bags will also be checked.

